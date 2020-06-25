MOTORISTS are continuing to cause a hazard on a country road by ignoring the double yellow lines which were installed after a weekend of traffic chaos.

Earlier this month Durham County Council introduced parking restrictions along the B6277 in Upper Teesdale to stop vehicles clogging up the main route through the dale.

The measures were deemed necessary after police had to close the road on May 30 when than 200 cars were parked on the roadside, near the beauty spot Bowlees.

But footage obtained by The Northern Echo shows that many drivers visiting the area since have ignored the new restrictions by parking on the grass verges behind them, restricting visibility and creating pinch points.

The Upper Teesdale resident who recorded it, from the passenger seat of a car driving on the B6277 on Saturday, said it was ‘unbelievable’ how blatantly the rules were being ignored.

On social media, residents raised concerns about the danger it posed to road users, damage it would cause to the grass verges and called for offenders to receive parking fines.

The county council has said it is going to introduce extra parking warden patrols to the area.

Dave Wafer, Durham County Council’s head of transport and contract services, said: “As a result of safety concerns raised by local residents, we introduced ‘a no waiting at any time’ restriction on the B6277 in Upper Teesdale.

“These restrictions are indicated by double yellow lines.

“Motorists need to be aware that such restrictions cover the entire width of the highway, including the adjacent footpaths and verges.

“Therefore, if you park on a verge behind a yellow line you are still likely to be issued with a penalty charge notice and we are currently arranging for additional enforcement visits to the area.”

Neighbourhood Inspector Ed Turner, previously described the irresponsible behaviour of drivers as ‘totally unacceptable’ and said it put the safety of visitors and residents of the Dale at risk.

He said the new markings have improved the situation and, while parking on the verges behind double yellows is an issue devolved to the council, police officers can take action if vehicles are found to be obstructing the road.