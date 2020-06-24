PEOPLE are reminded that Arriva buses in the North-East are card-only – accepting cash in exceptional circumstances but not giving out change.

A woman's "day was ruined" after a bus driver took her £20 note for a £13 fare after saying the busses no longer accept cash. The 56-year-old could not use card as hers is not contactless and was not aware, or informed by the driver, that she could use an app to purchase tickets online.