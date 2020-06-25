AN arts hub has celebrated its 20th anniversary with help from the community.
Greenfield Arts, in Newton Aycliffe, said despite the pandemic it was determined to celebrate the day by reaching out to the community in creative and innovative ways.
The team marked the special day on Tuesday by sharing commissions that reflect the many projects, and events over the past twenty years which celebrate their vision and commitment to promoting and stimulating creativity, curiosity and questioning across the wider community.
Filmmaker Laura Degnan was awarded a commission to create a short film to celebrate the day and performance poet Tony Gadd, was called upon to put a similar sentiment into words.
The hub said it is also looking forward to working with visual artist Bethan Maddocks who is exploring the idea of possibility, bringing together creative exchanges and conversations with the community that will inspire an exhibition to mark the anniversary year.