AS LOCKDOWN eases Museums across the country will be able to re-opening from July 4 but the Weardale Museum will not be one of them.
The museum in Ireshopeburn in Weardale is in a small historical building with very little room for social distancing. It is packed tight with Weardale history across several rooms.
The museum’s biggest concern is for the safety of the volunteers without who it relies on to function. Most of the volunteers are in the older age bracket and many are ‘shielding’. The government’s advice is for these groups to continue social distancing, to avoid mixing with people outside their families and local ‘bubbles’, to stay at home where possible and definitely don't expose yourselves to risk in public settings. Thus the decision was made to keep the museum closed for the time being.
David Heatherington of Weardale Museum said: "We realize that businesses are opening again to protect jobs and livelihoods and while the Museum would love to be welcoming visitors our first thoughts are for the health of our amazing volunteer workforce."
The museum has been posting some of its exhibitions, such as the VE, online on its Facebook page.
The museum also helps in research for family history and urges all those who require family history or other information please continue to send your requests to ken.heatherington@btinternet.com.