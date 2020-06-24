A FATHER-of-two pounded the pavement for 26.2miles without going more than a few hundred metres from his front door.

Kevin Maughan is an enthusiastic long distance and trail runner but never fancied doing a marathon, until he was inspired by a charity to tackle one.

The 33-year-old decided to join Maia Mouse Foundation's Walk the World challenge.

So at 9am on Sunday, June 14 he started running around his street – Albert Close in Barnard Castle – and by 1pm had done175 laps and his first marathon distance.

Mr Maughan, dad to Tommy, four, and eight-month-old Libby, said: "I was looking out the window and thought a run here could generate a bit of interest.

"I know the couple who founded the charity as they're from Barnard Castle so contacted them, I couldn't back out then."

Joe and Gemma Baum established the Foundation after their 11-month-old daughter Maia Olivia died in 2016, with a rare form of cancer of the central nervous system.

To fill her final months with fun and happy memories, the family completed a bucket list dubbed The Adventures of Maia Mouse.

The Foundation now raises money to redistribute as grants for children with life-limiting conditions to enjoy special times with loved ones.

For its main fundraiser this year, the charity is calling on people to help it clock up 25,000 miles – equivalent to just over one lap of the planet and about 50 million steps – by June 30 and collect sponsorship or make a donation such as £1 per mile to the Foundation.

Mr Maughan, an artwork technician and William Smith sign makers, raised almost £2,000 for the campaign.

He said: "Joe rang me before I started to wish me luck and say thanks, that was a big boost, to know who and what you are supporting.

"Being a father also really brings it home.

"Over the day about 75 people came by to support me, for a small town we really know how to pull together.

"A couple of friends joined with a few laps and on mile 21, when my body started to shut down, my mate Malcolm Wheeler ran a couple of metres in front to spur me on.

"My wife Joanne ran a bit with me and was telling me how proud she was, I had to tell her to stop because every emotion was on the verge of breaking down.

"My son was fantastic too, he's like a gazelle and ran up and down all day throwing water and snacks at me."