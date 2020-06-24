THE public has been entered into one of the major advertising and marketing industry awards for its humorous response to the Dominic Cummings driving affair.

It took only minutes after the press conference on Monday, May 25, when Cummings' revealed he had driven to Barnard Castle to test his eyesight, for social media to be flooded with memes, tweets and humorous comments, including variations on the well-known ‘should’ve gone to Specsavers’ tagline.