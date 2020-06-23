A FAMILY have paid tribute to a woman who was at the forefront of education for women in the 1950s.
Marjorie Angus (nee Heslop), formerly of Witton-le-Wear, died on June 4 in Reigate, Surrey. Marjorie was educated at Wolsingham Grammar School and trained as a domestic science teacher at the Northern Counties College, in Newcastle.
In the mid 1950s, she was appointed as the first head of department in the Department of Women’s Subjects at Bishop Auckland Technical Institute, which was then in its infancy and was housed in various premises throughout the town. The women’s department along with the commerce department was located in Victoria Street (premises now occupied by the Post Office).
Marjorie remained in post until the mid 1960s, developing and extending the subjects offered and eventually moving into the new college building in Woodhouse Close when it opened in 1961.
She continued to lead the department until 1964 when she left the area due to her husband’s employment and spent the remainder of her life in the south of England.
She is survived by her son and daughter and seven grandchildren.
Her funeral took place yesterday, in Reigate.