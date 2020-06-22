A LOCAL man who raised 5,000 smiles with his singing has been honoured by Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison, for his work raising money for local charities and keeping spirits high during the coronavirus crisis.

Ms Davison surprised Paul Brown with the unsung hero award after he had received countless nominations from local residents. Since the start of lockdown, Mr Brown has been holding concerts from the safety of his drive to entertain residents and keep spirits high.