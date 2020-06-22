A LOCAL man who raised 5,000 smiles with his singing has been honoured by Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison, for his work raising money for local charities and keeping spirits high during the coronavirus crisis.
Ms Davison surprised Paul Brown with the unsung hero award after he had received countless nominations from local residents. Since the start of lockdown, Mr Brown has been holding concerts from the safety of his drive to entertain residents and keep spirits high.
He has been awarded the title of unsung hero for his efforts to raise money for Angel Trust, and his performances on his street and at care homes to provide socially distanced entertainment to residents.
Ms Davison delivered a contactless award to Mr Brown this weekend. He received a basket of goodies from a local Bishop Auckland shop, Labyrinth, that included: Wrendale breakfast mugs, chocolate truffles, and much more alongside the framed certificate to honour his work.
Ms Davison said: “ My entire Facebook feed has been flooded with the amazing performances he has done throughout lockdown.”
The unsung heroes scheme was launched in early April to recognise residents who are going above and beyond for the community during the coronavirus crisis.
See dehennadavison.com/our-unsung-heroes.