Police are investigating after a substantial amount of deliberate criminal damage was carried out within Stephenson Way Academy and Nursery school premises.
The Nursery shed door has been forcibly damaged and has had to be repaired. The shed on the upper site has had a panel ripped off to gain entry with the equipment inside thrown around.
Three windowpanes have been deliberately smashed in on the school greenhouse, with onions and strawberries grown by the children scattered all over and plant pots tipped against windows.
It is suspected that the culprits have also been on the roof, which could have resulted in serious injury.
Durham Police have been informed and CCTV footage has been taken. If there are any witnesses or anyone with any information is urged to report to the police by ringing 101.