HUNDREDS of people have sent cards to Darlington’s oldest woman to help her celebrate her 106th birthday.

Known as "the Queen" at Wilton House care home, where she lives, former Aycliffe Angel Renee Glover, who is thought to be the oldest woman living in Darlington, had a celebration to remember yesterday.

With coronavirus restrictions still in place, the family was unable to have the party they would usually have organised.

Instead, they appealed for people to send 106 cards to make yesterday’s celebration special.

On they day, 587 cards were delivered – many of which were couriered to Wilton House by a parade of bikers, much to the delight of Mrs Glover.

Pupils from primary schools in Darlington, Newton Aycliffe and Sedgefield were among those to make cards for Mrs Glover, which were dropped off by Sedgefield Primary’s deputy head teacher Sam Smith yesterday.

Others came from as far away as New Zealand, Canada and Australia.

Though her family were unable to enter the care home for celebrations, the matriarch of five generations had visits from daughter Judith Hope, 83, granddaughters Alison Skilbeck, 48, and Sarah Renwick, 50, her five great grandchildren and eight great great grandchildren, including nine-month old Florence, the youngest in the family, to wish her happy birthday.

Mrs Skilbeck, who lives in Darlington, said: “It’s totally overwhelming. We can’t believe it.

“It’s wonderful that everyone seems to have pulled together for some positive news.

“She has just loved it. She’s been smiling all day. She really loved the bikes - she walked out and sat beside one which she loved.

“People have been so generous. We’d like to thank everyone in the town because people have really jumped on board.”

Two singers visited the home to entertain residents from the garden, while Shine Children’s Community Choir in Newton Aycliffe also recorded a song for her.

She also had a letter from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as well as a card from the Queen.

Thought to be the oldest woman in Darlington, Renee Glover was born weeks before the start of the First World War in Frosterley in County Durham.

During the Second World War, Mrs Glover was an inspector at the Royal Ordinance Factory in Newton Aycliffe, which made bombs and other munitions.