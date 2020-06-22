A COMMUNITY arts organisation has created handmade arts and crafts bags to keep people occupied during Covid-19.

Daisy Arts is a community arts organisation based in Bishop Auckland Market Place above No. 42, and together directors of the organisation Dawn Belshaw and Jane Crawford developed craft bags and journals packs to give people the chance to get creative during lockdown.

The craft bags have been part of distributions across South West Durham, Shildon, Spennymoor and surrounding areas, Tow Low and Crook.

Jane Crawford, managing director at Daisy Arts, said: “Wanting to connect with our community from the outset of lockdown, we began creating handmade craft kits, putting them together to create an activity bag for doorstep deliveries - nearly 800 bags - over 3,000 individual kits.

“We also created journal packs for young people and adults to put thoughts and keepsake in, and we’ve received lots of feedback.”

Deliveries of the products made by Daisy Arts have been supported by Gaunless Gateway.

A parent sent the following to Ms Crawford: “My teenage daughter received one of your journal packs.

“She had little interest at first but upon reading the suggestions she decided to give it a go.

“She ended up throwing herself into finding different things to add from made up design sketches to flowers and plant leaves picked up whilst we have walked our dog.

“She has added her own phrases, photos of her small group of school friends, family and her pets, along with quotes and images from her favourite youtubers.

“She suffers greatly with anxiety and having the journal has helped her in some ways to have a focus and helped her cope.

"It’s been a great support to her mental health.”

