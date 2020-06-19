CONCERNS have been raised following a spate of thefts at a cemetery.

Great Aycliffe Town Council has released a statement urging loved ones not to place tributes on graves at West Cemetery, in Newton Aycliffe.

The council said there has been a developing trend of thefts.

A council spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, there appears to be a developing trend where items have been stolen from graves within West Cemetery.

“Families are advised not to place items of value on the graves of loved ones and report any thefts, regardless of value, to Newton Aycliffe Police and Great Aycliffe Town Council.

“In response to the thefts, the council’s park patrol service will be increasing their checks of the cemeteries.”

To report a theft call police on non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800-555111