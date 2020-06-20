A THIEF awaiting sentence for writing off a stolen charity van following a police chase may now also be charged over an attempt to escape from hospital.

Hayden Bowers took the parked Ford Transit from outside an address in Newton Aycliffe, early on May 22.

The van belongs to Community Support Initiative which is continuing the work of the late charity champion ‘Honest’ John Hilton, in Newton Aycliffe, following his death in February.

It was spotted by police being driven at speed in the Staindrop area, on 1am on Sunday May 24.

Bowers twice tried to reverse into the pursuing police vehicle, striking it the second time, causing considerable damage to both the van and the force car.

Both officers in the police vehicle suffered minor injuries to both officers, but were able to chase and catch Bowers on foot.

Bowers, 24, of Hutchinson Streeet, Bishop Auckland, admitted aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, assaulting the two officers and failing to provide a breath specimen, a recent magistrates’ court hearing.

His sentencing hearing, at Durham Crown Court, was told Bowers may now be charged with escape over a bid to flee hospital where he was treated after the shunt.

The case was adjourned for a provisional new sentencing hearing on September 3, until when Bowers will remain remanded in custody.