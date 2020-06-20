OFFICIALS at Hamsterley Forest are urging visitors to act responsibly.

County Durham’s largest forest, the site is popular all year round for its outdoor events and attractions including walking, cycling and horse-riding trails, play areas and cafe.

Since the forest, near Bishop Auckland, reopened on May 16 following the easing of coronavirus restrictions its popularity has brought with it some problems.

At times, such as the May Bank Holiday weekend, it has been so busy access has been temporarily closed to limit numbers and enable social distancing rules to be observed.

And whilst most visitors respect the environment and residents, there have been complaints about litter, dangerous driving and inconsiderate parking.

Posting on Facebook, a forest spokesperson said: “The forest has been incredibly busy over the past month. This has resulted in increased traffic on surrounding roads.

“Unfortunately, it appears it has also led to an increase in the speed of vehicles, particularly in Hamsterley village. This is a residential area with a 30mph speed limit – please make sure you keep to this limit when you pass through.”

The situation got worse earlier this month when the main entrance to the forest, from Bedburn, was closed for utilities work.

During this time police were informed about motorists parking on verges and obstructing traffic.

One man wrote on Facebook that he saw cars stuck in the churned-up grass verges and feared there would be an accident.

He added: “This road is not designed for such heavy traffic not enough passing places and to many ignorant people not willing to wait and use manners to allow cars to pass each other safely.”

The main road is now reopened but visitors are reminded to only park in designated car parks.

The forest spokesperson said: “The forest is home to a number of residents and farmers need access to their fields.”

Residents took to social media to add their voices to the call for more consideration.

One said: “The surrounding roads are also not built for speed. Farm vehicles and wildlife are particular hazards which are difficult to avoid if you have your foot down. So please, keep your speed down, park in designated car parks (not roadsides) and let's all show some respect to the local community and for the safety of others.”

Officials also called on visitors to take litter home to be recycled, adding: “Since we reopened, the fantastic weather has brought large numbers of visitors to the forest to enjoy some fresh air and exercise.

“It has also brought an army of picnickers, many of whom have left behind a mountain of litter and rubbish - some stuffed into bins but much just thoughtlessly discarded in the forest.

“Please help us look after the forest and take picnic and BBQ rubbish home with you. If you bring bags of food into the forest, you should expect to take bags of rubbish home with you.”