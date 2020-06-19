A MAN caught up as the driver in a cross country drugs deal has been the chance to stay out of prison after volunteering during the Covid pandemic.

Ayaz Ismail always maintained he had no idea he was going to be involved in a cocaine sale when he left his Lancashire home and drove another man to a pub car park in Darlington in May 2018.

The 37-year-old travelled more than 100 miles from Preston with his friend for a road trip and had "no idea" about the other man's plan to sell 500g of cocaine.

Ismail was arrested on the M6 as he returned across country with one of his co-accused, Oliver Pilkington, Teesside Crown Court heard.

The deal was part of a network of conspirators transporting the Class A drug from the North West to the North East where it was destined to be sold on the streets of Darlington and Newton Aycliffe.

Paul Rooney, prosecuting, said the handover of drugs stored in a bright red shoebox was witnessed by specialist police officers who were tracking the defendant and the conspirators behind the drug network.

After the deal was struck in the rear car park of the Brinkburn pub in Darlington, Ismail headed back to his native Preston with Pilkington and £14,930 in cash.

They were stopped on the M6 and charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Yesterday, Ismail pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of being in possession of criminal property – the box full of cash.

In mitigation, Russell Davies accepted this wasn't his client's first conviction involving drugs but maintained he didn't know he was driving to Darlington with cocaine in the car.

Judge Stephen Ashurst praised Ismail for his voluntary work and accepted he was 'stuck between a s rock and a hard place' when he realised a drug deal was going down.

Sentencing him to six months in custody, suspended for 12 months, he said: "You have been in limbo for two years and I'm satisfied that I can pass a prison sentence which can be suspended in this case."