A LONG-STANDING hair salon has announced it will be closing its doors for good due to finance struggles worsened by Covid-19.

Elite Hair and Beauty, in Bishop Auckland, has been running in the town for 22 years.

The announcement of closure was made on the salon's Facebook page by stylist Gemma Snowball.

She posted: "This is the most difficult post I have ever had to write and it's been truly heartbreaking trying to think of the words to say.

"I know there's been a lot of speculation and rumours going around, and I know a few of you have messaged the salon and myself and I haven't yet replied because until now a definite decision hadn't been made as to whether the salon will remain permanently closed.

"There has been lots of discussions with the team and the other directors to see if we could see a way forward through this crisis but unfortunately we can't.

"The simple reality is the last few years have been tough for us, with the increases in costs and now looking at our future within the Covid-19 pandemic and running the salon at half it's capacity which may last months or even years, sadly we just can't see a way forward.

"I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported us over the last 22 years, we've had some crazy times with plenty of laughs and also tears, we've been there for you all and you have been there for us through some of our life's big adventures and through some of our toughest times, it is the end of an era.

"The journey myself and the rest of the elite team shared with you all will never forgotten.

"But now we must look forward, a new beginning some of the girls are starting up their own freelance business, some are looking at renting chairs and beauty rooms.

"Whenever a chapter ends a new one begins, thank you again to you all, and best wishes, love from Gemma."