THE Environment Agency was called to a popular lake in a residential area after reports of the water being polluted.

The pollution incident which, occurred on Sunday, resulted in the death of many sticklebacks and minnows in West Park lakes the Environment Agency were informed.

The investing Environment Agency Officer carried out a number of water tests to try determine why these deaths had happened. The results taken showed that the water across the two lakes were in keeping with the normal levels expected in such water bodies.

It is likely that the pollution had been caused by water with high levels of chlorine entering the lakes from one of the drains near Beechfield behind the shop. This has resulted in localised poisoning to the small fish in this area of the top lake. The chlorinated water has now combined with the natural lake water resulting in acceptable levels which should not cause any further issue to the animals that make the lake their home.

Great Aycliffe Town Council spokesperson said: “The pollutant is assumed to have been released by a local resident possibly from a hot tub. Luckily, it’s not as bad as it could have been, the pollutant has now dispersed and is no longer a threat to wildlife. There is still a lot of work to be done in educating people and the Environment Agency is looking into this sort of thing on a national scale.”

Durham County Councillor for Aycliffe West, Eddy Adam said: “Polluting of the lakes is not a regular occurrence but is increasing as years go by. Great Aycliffe Town Council is considering writing to residents in the area, pointing out that they should not put greywater or hot tub water down the road as it pollutes the lakes. I believe hot tub use is on the increase without people considering where the mix of chemicals and water should go. It is the responsibility of the hot tub owner to dispose of the water in a sustainable and responsible manner, and not down a road gulley drain."

Council officers would like to remind local residents who live around Beechfield, Oakfield and Ashfield that many of the land drains in this area feed into the lakes, and so any pollutants even as innocent as chlorinated water released from things like hot tubs can be harmful to wildlife.

Chlorinated water should be disposed of properly in the foul water sewer system not into land drains.

The Council thanks local park users who raised this issue and encourages people to be vigilant for similar incidents in the future. Issues can be raised with either the Council or directly with the Environment Agency's pollution incident line on 0800 807060.