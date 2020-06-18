DURHAM Police are appealing for witnesses after a failed break-in attempt at a local window supplier.
Police are requesting for information following an incident whereby unknown suspects have attempted to break into the rear of the building QVS Windows in Willington. The business is on the High Street in the centre of the town. The incident took place between 4:30pm Friday, June 12 and 10am Saturday, June 13 2020.
Should anybody have any information in relation to this incident, contact Police on 101, quoting reference number DHM-15062020-0252 and ask to speak with PC 147 Canvin.