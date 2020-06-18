ORGANISATIONS are helping adults with learning disabilities and autism to stay connected during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bridge Creative, in Bishop Auckland, Darlington Association on Disability, in Darlington, and Include ‘In’ Autism, in Sunderland, have been delivering their Keeping People Connected service since the beginning of lockdown, supporting over 80 people with learning disabilities in the process.

The service offers regular over the phone and video call support to adults with learning disabilities and autism across County Durham, helping people to understand the latest government guidance and keep in touch with friends.

The organisations have been supporting people to take part in daily group video calls led by staff including exercise, dance and other group activities such as quizzes and karaoke, allowing people to chat and enjoy time with their friends.

Activity packs and sunflower seeds have also been delivered and people have been sharing their progress with friends in the Keeping Connected Facebook group, which is particularly relevant during this week of Learning Disability Awareness, the theme being ‘the importance of friendship during lockdown’.

Discussions took place last week between beneficiaries of the service concerning friendship, and together they are working hard to produce a video which will be released later this week.

It aims to raise awareness of issues such as isolation, mental health, and loneliness amongst adults with learning disabilities and autism, with some not even having access to a mobile phone or the internet.

Keeping People Connected has provided the loan of mobile phones and tablets and provided intensive support over the phone to help people socialise with friends online.

Parents and carers of those who live at home have benefitted from short respite through the calls and activities being delivered by the service.

One beneficiary said: "I felt really nervous to join in the video calls and activities at first.

"I’m so glad I plucked up the courage to do it now because I feel so much better for it.

"The group has made me feel ten times better and I’ve made loads of new friends I speak to every day.

The staff take time to listen to me and I hope it continues after lockdown."

Keeping People Connected Durham is being funded by Durham Clinical Commissioning Group and is part of a larger Keeping People Connected service covering the whole of the North-East, which is being coordinated by The Learning Disability Network and Inclusion North.

To receive free support for a learning disability or autism, contact Bridge Creative on 01388 449410 between 10am-4pm, Monday to Saturday, or email connect@bridgecreative.org, or search for Bridge Creative on Facebook.