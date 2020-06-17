THIEVES have been hindering future roadworks in Weardale after stealing gravel.

Durham police are appealing for information after receiving reports of people stealing gravel from Stanhope Common.

The gravel is to be used in some upcoming roadworks by Durham County Council but several people have been seen removing the material in vehicles.

Officers are monitoring the location and wish to remind people that any unauthorised removal of gravel will be classed as theft.

If anyone has any information call 101 with incident reference number 509 of June 16.