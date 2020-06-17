A VILLAGE will get a new boxing gym which will encourage youngsters to take an interest in fitness.

Stephen Nicholson, an entrepreneur from West Auckland, is fighting to get the community fit and healthy by opening The West Auckland Amateur Boxing Gym, aimed at the village’s young people.

Mr Nicholson, who is the founder and managing director of decorating firm S Nicholson and Sons, grew up in West Auckland and has had a love of the sport since he was young.

After being informed that the youth club in West Auckland, Millbank, had been empty for approximately four years, he visited to see if it could be converted into a space for young people to train in fitness and ended up purchasing the building.

Mr Nicholson said: “My family heritage is from West Auckland and I’ve always wanted to give something back.

“I’m a huge fan of boxing and it’s a massive part of my life.

“It’s a great way to get young people to keep fit and learn a new skill.

“When work wasn’t so busy during the lockdown, it gave me a lot of time to think about other projects I could get involved with, and when the boxing gym idea came up, I went for it straight away.

“I’ve loved boxing for years and two of my sons box, so we wanted to share that passion with other kids in the local area who maybe can’t travel to clubs further afield but want to do something active, especially after they’ve been cooped up for so long.

“Once the government gives gyms the go ahead to open, we’ll be ready to go.”

From left, Tina Jimminson, Stephen Nicholson and Stephen Nicholson jr

The gym will welcome John and Tina Jimminson as head coach and head women’s coach when it opens later this year.

Mrs Jimminson took up boxing in January 2013 at Bishop Auckland Boxing Club so that she could spend more time with her husband, who has been a coach at the club for many years, and their two children Jake and Eve, both of whom also boxed.

Through her training she went on to become a North-East champion.

She said: “I boxed for Bishop Auckland, which I did for about six years, so when I saw that they were opening the club I wanted to be involved.

“Me and my husband are both involved. He’s head coach and I’m head women’s coach, so I couldn’t think of anything better.”

To watch a video of the team at work, visit recognitionpr.co.uk/clients/id/25930