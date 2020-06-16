TRADERS and shoppers have been reassured that a decision to block laybys in order to make town centre paths wider is necessary.

Durham County Council has closed roadside car parks in many of its towns, to allow for social distancing now that more shops are open and more people are visiting.

The extra space allows shoppers to walk up and down the street within two metres of each other and are only temporary.

But traders, shoppers and councillors in some areas including Crook and Spennymoor voiced concerns about the impact on passing trade at a time when all trade is vital.

Dave Wafer, Head of transport and contract services at Durham County Council, said: “These temporary measures are to ensure that people can maintain safe social distance as non-essential retail starts to re-open today. We have evaluated the conditions in town centres across the county to try and provide as much space as possible which has necessitated the loss of some parking spaces.

“These short-term measures are being put in place to safeguard the general public and they will be continually monitored and adjusted as necessary as people begin to return to our town centres.”

Residents of Crook had mixed opinions Lee Airey who owns Easytraders in Hope Street said: “The cones outside our shop have prevented us from loading and unloading and there is a decrease in sales as people are unable to park.”

Kay Heslop who owns Kay9 dog grooming salon which is next door to Castlebank butchers said: “I have a great deal of elderly and disabled customers who prefer to drop off and pick up their dogs at the door but these cones now restrict them from doing so resulting in a loss of business.”

Durham County Councillor for Crook, Anne Reed said: “Most of the shops in Crook have been open throughout the Covid-19 situation which has been a great help in this time of need.

"The cones were put in place in order to widen the footpaths temporarily in order to maintain social distancing where wheelchairs, motorised scooters, prams and pushchairs could pass by shoppers, maintaining the 2m social distancing rules. This plan comes at a time when around 8 more shops are due to open this week.”