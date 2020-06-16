A POPULAR village pub will be featured on the hit Channel 4 programme ‘Four in a bed’ next week. Filming took place last September at the Victoria Inn in Witton Le Wear.

The pub is one of two in the village and has recently opened up as a B&B in June of last year.

Owner George Hall said: “We were asked to go on the programme a few days after we opened.”

Although the B&B got off to a good start the lockdown has had a negative effect on the business. After the lockdown owner George Hall is hoping the programme will help bring people back in, he said: “Hopefully people are starting to go back to pubs, slowly after the lockdown.

“Many will still be stuck in and watching tv so it will be good exposure and the filming itself was a good experience for me. Luckily the weather was nice and it showed off the stunning scenery of the area. Usually, the North gets a grim look especially when the weather is awful.”

The 10-camera crew filmed long shifts on the locations from 9am until midnight.

As the format of the guests were treated to a tea at the Cross Keys in Hamsterley and a trip to Binchester to get a real taste of County Durham.

Mr Hall added: “It was tiring work and I was ready for bed by the end of it but it seems all the filming ran smoothly and it was enjoyable. Although I am not going to watch it, I am going to try and avoid it for as long as possible. My mates can text me when they have seen it.”

The programme will air on Channel 4 on Wednesday, June 22 at 5pm.