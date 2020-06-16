A MIDDLESBROUGH-based charity is celebrating after purchasing a new home, but needs to raise over £200,000 for a refurbishment.

Following a donation from the Finlay Cooper Fund, MAIN, which offers support to people with disabilities, and their families, has bought a former community nurse’s station and now must renovate it – for which, the charity hopes to raise £205,000.

As the current site has has six attempted break-ins in the last year, the charity will also invest in greater security features to keep all visitors safe and protect its legacy.

The new site, called the Finlay Cooper Centre, will double MAIN's existing space and enable the charity to increase its impact from 400 visits per week to in excess of 700.

The Finlay Cooper Centre will boast bespoke rooms fitted with specialist equipment for different ability groups. For example, a sensory garden and outdoor play area will help many visitors experience the outdoors as they’ve never done before and they’ll be able to grow their own produce on the land.

Training and education resources will also allow the charity to not only help its users’ development but will also enable MAIN to share its work and learning with others.

Helen Jaques, MAIN’s charity manager, said: “We are beyond excited to have completed on the purchase of this building and eternally grateful to the Finlay Cooper Fund for making it possible.

“The next challenge is to refurbish this site to offer the best possible facilities our users need and deserve. It will be no mean feat but one we are already busy planning and I have no doubt we’ll succeed.”

MAIN helps people with a range of disabilities, including autism and cerebral palsy, by giving them the skills they need to live an independent life, while having fun and making friends.

The charity provides short breaks for children from Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland, Stockton and County Durham, which in turn gives their parents and carers a break from their caring roles.