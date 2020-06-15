MORE than 400 cannabis plants have been seized in a police operation in Ferryhill.
Acting on information from the public, officers from Ferryhill and Spennymoor Neighbourhood Policing Team forced entry into a terraced house in Commercial Street on Friday.
Inside the two-bedroomed property they found a total of 417 cannabis plants, along with equipment.
The electricity meter was also bypassed representing a danger to nearby properties.
One man was found inside the building and was arrested by officers.
Sergeant Pete Newman, of Ferryhill and Spennymoor NPT, said: “Not only do cannabis farms pose a real danger to neighbouring properties, but they often have links to organised crime. “We work with members of the community to keep people safe and whenever we receive information about the production and supply of drugs we will take action”.
A 22-year-old man has been charged with production of a Class B drug and appeared before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Saturday. Gentian Simoni was remanded in custody to appear before Durham Crown Court on July 13.