A TEENAGER has been charged in connection with a burglary at a family-run newsagents in Bishop Auckland.
Cigarettes, tobacco and cash were taken during the incident, which happened at Etheringtons on Cockton Hill on June 4.
An 18-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident.
He has been charged with burglary after breaching his night time curfew conditions and will appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court on June 16.
Detective Sergeant Clare Lambert, from Bishop Auckland CID said: “The victim was left very upset following the incident after working so hard over recent weeks to provide a service to the local community.
“We will not tolerate incidents of this nature in County Durham and Darlington.”