A MAN has been jailed for more than 17 years for a string of sex offences against children as young as eight.

Durham Crown Court, sitting at Newcastle on Friday, heard that Stuart Andrew Kilpatrick admitted a total of 28 charges related to a period of more than a decade.

Shaun Dodds, prosecuting, said Kilpatrick, 57, was arrested after one of the victims, by then an adult, went to police last year.

As he was being booked into police custody, he told officers: “I always knew it would come out, I had skeletons in my closet.”

Appearing via a video link from HMP Durham, Kilpatrick, who previously gave an address of Greenlee Garth, Newton Aycliffe, shook and sobbed as details of his vile offending including sexual assault, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual activity with a child were read out.

In victim impact statements, one victim said: “I have always been repulsed, I tend to panic and throw up when I think about it.”

The abuse had a ‘severe impact’ on her life, causing anxiety, depression and trust and intimacy issues.

The other said: “At times the memories and flashbacks were so bad I have self-harmed, at 14 to 15 years-old I attempted suicide. I couldn’t tell anyone how I felt, so trapped and disgusted.”

Mr Dodds said Kilpatrick had one previous conviction for indecent assault dating back to 1977, when he was 14.

Robin Patton, mitigating, said the 57-year-old made comprehensive admissions in police interview and at court which was ‘highly unusual’ in such cases.

He said the offending had a clear link to the 'gross abuse' Kilpatrick himself suffered.

He added: "It is quite clear he had an absolutely wretched childhood. He was in social service care at 13. If social services were aware someone had been abused there would be counselling and all manner of help, 45 years ago it simply didn’t happen. One can see, within a year of going into care he got himself into trouble of precisely that sort.

“He never really had an opportunity to learn how to deal with it.”

He added: “The horrific offences have preyed very heavily upon him, he made a serious attempt on his own life.”

He said Kilpatrick must engage with the prison mental health team to ‘address his demons’.

Judge James Adkin said Kilpatrick’s offending had been ‘highly emotionally damaging’ to his victims, caused misery and shaped their adult lives.

He sentenced him to 17 years and four months in custody, with a two-year extended licence. He was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a restraining order banning contact with the victims for life.