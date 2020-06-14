ORGANISERS of a star-studded annual charity event have revealed that the last one was a record breaker.

Christmas at the Cathedral attracts some of the region’s biggest names in music, TV, comedy, sport and entertainment, who perform alongside school choirs and talented young people to support the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

Last year was the eighth Christmas at the Cathedral, at St Nicholas’ Cathedral in Newcastle, and the team behind it has just announced it raised a record £7,900 in 2019.

The event is organised by Jonathan Wallis, from Barnard Castle, with a behind-the-scenes production team which includes Lindisfarne’s Ray Laidlaw.

Lady Elsie describes it as one of her favourite nights of the year and last year’s event featured Jimmy Nail, Billy Mitchell, The Caffreys, Charlie Hardwick, Viktoria Kay, Harriet Ghost, Alfie Joey, Catherine Dryden, Jamie Brown, Helena Pearson, Andrew Scott, the Swing Bridge Singers, The Pebble Quartet and the Abbot Dance Theatre.

Ray Laidlaw said: “We’re all of us very proud of this event. I think the combination of Christmas, the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, the venue and, of course, the fantastic performers, is a really winning formula. To be able to enjoy an evening of festive entertainment and support this wonderful local charity is something very special.

"Last year, tickets sold out faster than ever before and I know for many of our supporters this night has come to be a traditional part of their Christmas.

“This year, because the Cathedral’s undergoing exciting renovation work, we’ll be taking a break. We’ll be raring to go next year though and the 2021 show will be one we’ll all be looking forward to.”

Sir Bobby Robson launched his Foundation as an NHS charity fund in 2008. It does not employ professional fundraisers and, relying completely on the incredible generosity of the general public, has raised more than £14 million to find more effective ways to detect and treat cancer.

Lady Elsie says: “I’ve often said how much I enjoy this event. It really has become part of our family Christmas and I know there are lots of other people who feel the same way about it.

“I’m always amazed by the big names who give up their time to help and there’s such a lovely atmosphere about the whole night.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has contributed to this marvellous fundraising total for our Foundation by performing, sponsoring the event or buying a ticket. We’ll make sure the money raised is used in the very best possible way to help people who are facing cancer.”