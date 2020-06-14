AN unidentified individual has been caught on CCTV bending two flag poles outside of a football club.

At 4.10am on June 11, the individual was cycling from St. Helens passed Bishop Auckland FC, in County Durham, before stopping to jump up on the rails and break two Union Jack flagpoles.

The club holds a diverse range of global flags outside its doors, however this person targeted only the Union Jack flagpoles.

The CCTV shows that the individual was riding a white bike wearing a luminous jacket and grey track suit bottoms.

Steve Coulthard, chairman of the club, said: "It’s absolutely disgusting to be honest - we are a community football club that welcomes people from all countries, hence all the other countries' flags flying outside of the club.

"We try our best to kick any racism out of the game as well as any other forms, and we welcome all races and skin colour at our club.

"I am very proud to fly the Union Jack flag outside our ground, and in fact we had three flying, with two saying 'Thank you NHS'.

"For this person to rip them down is unbelievable, considering all the work the NHS have done along with all the money we have raised at the club for their service."

Mr Coulthard has since reported the incident to the police.