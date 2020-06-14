NEW adult music lessons are offering anyone from talented performers to total beginners an opportunity to improve their musical skills.

Everyone, can now book to receive supportive, professional tuition online from the music coaches.

The service is offering blocks of 25-minute lessons in vocal coaching and a number of instruments, including stringed instruments, brass instruments, piano and more.

Classes can be taught one-to-one or in a pair, offering the chance to learn a new skill with a partner, family member or friend.

Parents can even choose to share lessons with their child, providing an opportunity to spend some quality family time together.

Students will need to supply their own instrument, but tutors can teach at any level or standard, from beginner to advanced, as well as supplying the resources to be able to practise between lessons.

The service is hoping to perform some remote concerts later in the year.

Lessons cost £30 for two 25-minute sessions, £70 for five classes, or £130 for ten lessons.

More information is available online at durhammusic.org.uk/adult-online-music-lesson-available-now