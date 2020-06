Police in Crook have seized a massive cannabis farm, near Crook.

A male has been arrested in relation to the large cannabis grow that was found in an address on a South Street, Sunnybrow, yesterday afternoon.

There is currently a live investigation and updates will follow once concluded.

If you have any information that may support this investigation please call 101 quoting incident 110 of June 11.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.