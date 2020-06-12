HEAVY rainfall has disrupted traffic across the North-East this morning. Here are the flooded roads to bear in mind before setting off today.

A691 Durham - Road closed due to recovery work, flooding and accident on A691 both ways between A167 (Sniperley roundabout) and Lanchester Road Hospital (Trouts Lane). Traffic is coping well. There has been an accident and there is a large puddle blocking the road.

Church Lane, Grangetown - Road closed due to flooding on Church Lane both ways between Trunk Road and A66. Traffic is coping well. Note change of location. Was originally reported near to the The Master Cooper Pub, later confirmed to be near the A66.

A1053 Tees Dock Road, Middlesbrough - Road blocked and queueing traffic due to flooding on A1053 Tees Dock Road both ways near A66. Affecting traffic heading to and from the Teesport Docks.

Newport Road, Middlesbrough - Very slow traffic due to flooding on Newport Road at B1272 Hartington Road. Social media reports that there is flooding near Aldi.

A174 Wilton - Heavy traffic due to flooding on A174 at Wilton Turn Off. Social media reports that water is coming off the fields and making the road dangerous

