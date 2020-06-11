A DERELICT Weardale steelworks could be set for a new lease of life after a planning application was submitted to Durham County Council.

Wolsingham Steel works, abandoned in 2008 after 144 years of continuous operation, is being earmarked by regeneration specialist BXB for 151 new homes of different types, together with ancillary retail and healthcare uses and extensive new public space.

The move follows two rounds of extensive public consultation which saw substantial public support for the 14-acre site’s regeneration.

Gary Goodman of BXB said: “The people of Wolsingham were very clear indeed about their aspirations for the site.

“They want the blight removed from their lovely village and welcomed the principle of good quality housing.

“We’ve been able to submit our proposals knowing that they will add value to a long-established community, if approved.”

The site declined from the mid-eighties onwards and finally closed 12 years ago.

It has been derelict and untreated since.

The development was slow to get moving at first, but in recent months BXB Wolsingham has set the ball rolling on the work despite some setbacks.

An exhibition had been planned to showcase the scheme proposals to villagers but was moved online after the Government’s Covid-19 lockdown was implemented.

More than 100 detailed submissions were received from residents via BXB’s consultation website.

The derelict site is largely covered by hard-standing adjacent to the River Wear.

The proposals submitted by BXB show up to 151 new homes on the site, together with the refurbishment of the historic stone-built works offices for a variety of uses, including healthcare and offices.

Should permission be granted the existing junction with Durham Road would be upgraded, with a new pedestrian crossing also provided.

Durham County Councillor for Weardale, John Shuttleworth said: “Anything that tidies that area of Wolsingham up is welcomed.

“At the moment it is nothing but an eye soar and a blot on the landscape, anything that brings jobs into Weardale is great.”

Fellow County Councillor Anita Savoury added: “The Wolsingham Steel works site has been derelict for several years now and is currently an eyesore. I feel sure the residents would welcome some housing on the site providing it fits with the needs of the local area, is affordable and benefits the residents of our community.”