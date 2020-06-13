PERMISSION is being sought to extend a cafe and transform the site into a holiday destination.

An application has been submitted to Durham County Council to extend The 68 Cafe, on the A68 near Toft Hill, Teesdale and create accommodation for visitors.

The proposals outline a number of different features across the site including a two-bed holiday-let, a worker’s studio, car park extension, external seating and play areas and ten glamping pods for holidaymakers.

Developers said they hope the proposals will strengthen and enhance the already successful business and North-East employer.

The site is divided into three zones – cafe to the north, glamping to the south and access to upper floor

accommodation to the west.

The existing parking has been modified to include electric vehicle charging points and disabled access.

Proposed parking to the south is shared between glamping and cafe.

An arrival point is central to the proposed car park and will provide a clear indication of the segregated routes into the two zones.

Maintenance vehicle access can be gained into all areas.

In the design and access statement it states: “The design proposal for The 68 Cafe reflects high standards of landscape and architecture. This is a thoughtful building that responds to and is sensitive of the defining

characteristics of the local area.

“The overall scheme integrates a SuDS scheme with small yet beautiful rain gardens, collecting water from the new roofs that slowly discharges into a feature pond.

“This is a project that seeks to revitalise and diversify the popular 68 Cafe and take advantage of its uncompromising but beautiful setting.

"The scheme proposes a new two-storey barn-like extension along with ten glamping pods and shared shelter on farmland to the south of the existing cafe.

“The 1.3 acre site is located on the outskirts of Toft Hill, a hilltop village, and situated close to the junction of the A68 and B6282.

“By providing an improved customer experience through new facilities and food offerings including a shop/bakery for the locals, it is proposed to be a landmark stop off in County Durham and will fully support and promote local tourism with its quality accommodation.”

Developers would like to extend the cafe and clad the new building part in timber at the entrance and at first storey level to break down the mass.

At ground level the developers have introduced glazing and render.

The render will link it directly into the existing cafe and glazing to capture intersections of spaces within the existing cafe.

There will also be three types of holiday pod for holidaymakers to choose from and two will have disabled access.

The developers hope the plans will boost tourism and the economy.

Comments on the plans can be submitted online at durham.gov.uk