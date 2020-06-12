A DEFENDANT left a crown court judge confused after he said he does not have a job because of disability, despite missing an appointment with probation officers because he was laying a patio.

Daniel Ainsley Weighell pleaded guilty to a number of offences when he appeared before Durham Crown Court, sitting at Newcastle, on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old, of Hawkshead Place, Newton Aycliffe, admitted having a bladed article – namely a Stanley knife – in public, without lawful reason, in Chilton on Thursday, December 12.

He also admitted resisting a police constable in the executive of his or her duty and driving a blue Mercedes on Chilton Way, Ferryhill Station, otherwise in accordance with a licence; without insurance and failing to provide a specimen when required to do so by police, all on the same date.

Charges of robbery and possession of a lock-knife in public were dismissed.

Judge James Adkin told Weighell he was considering giving him a community sentence with a requirement to do unpaid work.

But the court heard Weighell's ability to do unpaid work had not been assessed because he missed an appointment with the Probation Service, saying he had to work.

When that was questioned by the Judge, he said the work he had been referring to was helping his brother to lay a patio.

Judge Adkins said: "He is not in work because he is disabled, but he has been laying a patio with his brother."

The case was adjourned to be sentenced at Durham Crown Court on June 23, and Weighell was bailed with a tagged curfew.