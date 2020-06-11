A LOCKDOWN singer has been recognised for his charitable efforts by a representative of the Queen.

After completing his ‘Stand By Me' tour, Auckland Travel’s Paul Brown has now been recognised for his service by the Lord Lieutenant of Durham.

Mr Brown decided in April to go and perform for the care homes of Country Durham during the pandemic. He performed for them socially distanced outside, lifting spirits on each street. The tour ended at the end of May and since then Mr Brown says he has been very bored.

The card from Sue Snowdon, Lord Lieutenant of Durham was a surprise for Mr Brown.

In the card Mrs Snowdon said: “I wanted to congratulate you on raising an incredible sum of money in support of the Angel Trust, whom I know will put it to very good use. Also to thank you most sincerely for the pleasure you will have brought to many.”

Mr Brown said: “I am on top of the world, I am in shock. I am overwhelmed to say the least –you don’t receive things like this every day.

“I told my mum and she started crying, I’m going to frame it and put it up on the wall.”

“We were recognised not only for our charity efforts but for the smiles we raised, it was all for a good cause and if there was another lockdown, I’d do it all again.”

His photographer and neighbour Callum Hodgson, who accompanied Mr Brown on the tour taking pictures, was given a certificate from the Angel Trust. He has been appointed as their photographer on future projects.

Mr Hodgson said: “I was shocked and overwhelmed when I was asked to be the official photographer for the Angel Trust, I can’t express my gratitude to the charity in words.

“It was a pleasure to work with Paul and Donna in raising over £5000 and this was the icing on the cake for me. I look forward to what comes next for all of us.”