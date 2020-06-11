SUMMER is nearly upon us and it’s almost time to whip out the sun cream and barbecues.

As the temperature rises, it’s important to consider what this means for our furry friends.

When we get too hot, we sweat. Unlike humans, dogs do not sweat.

To control their body temperature, they pant instead, and this brings cooler air into the body and allows water to evaporate from their mouth.

Unfortunately when it’s really warm, panting isn’t always enough, leading to overheating and potentially developing a life threatening condition called heatstroke.

Certain breeds can be predisposed to heatstroke such as the brachycephalic breeds like French bulldogs, as their mouths are so small they can’t get the cool air in quick enough and can’t pant effectively.

However, all dogs can be affected if they are exercised or walked when it is hot, even in the UK.

At the out of hours emergency hospital at Wear Referrals we see a spike in cases during the summer months.

Heatstroke is a very serious condition that is difficult to treat and in the worst cases, can lead to multi-organ failure and ultimately, death.

Due to the rapidly progressive nature of the condition your dog can become poorly very quickly so it’s really important we do everything we can to reduce the risk to our pets.

On hot days, try to walk your dog early in the morning or in evening when it is coolest.

If this is not possible, it’s best not to walk them at all. If going outside is unavoidable, for example working dogs, allow plenty of breaks and access to shade during the working day, and always make sure they have access to fresh, clean water.

Lookout for warning signs, like excessive panting that doesn’t settle when resting, hot to the touch, wobbling when walking, reduced mentation or acting ‘out of character’, vomiting and/or diarrhoea.

More severe signs include blood in vomit or diarrhoea, unresponsive when you talk to or touch them, high heart rate (over 160 beats per minute), and seizures.

If your dog shows any of the above signs - even if only mild - contact your veterinary surgeon immediately for advice.