AN animal charity is warning that a financial recession could plunge the country into a second wave of an equine crisis, which had previously caused thousands of dumped and dying horses and crippled welfare charities.

In 2019, the RSPCA received reports of more than 5,236 incidents involving horses in the north of England, 819 in Durham and 365 in Tyne and Wear.

By the end of the year it had nearly 900 in its care nationally, leaving its rescue centres full and funding hundreds more in private boarding.

The charity now anticipates further struggles to help vulnerable horses if the Covid-19 crisis sparks a UK and global recession.

Equine welfare charities are already under strain following the horse crisis which was sparked off by the 2008 financial crash, and the sector has expressed deep concern about the welfare repercussions for horses in the months ahead with an estimated 7,000 horses at risk of suffering nationally.

The RSPCA is appealing for donations to prepare for an influx of horses and ponies in need of essential care.

Christine McNeil, the charity’s National Equine Inspectors co-ordinator, said: “This is a truly worrying time for equine charities - we still haven’t got a handle on the repercussions of the current horse crisis, and it now looks like the worst is yet to come.

“In April 2011, before the effects of the financial recession had hit, the RSPCA had 290 horses in its care, already more than our official stables could house.

"The following year, the impact of the crisis really began to hit and our officers were called out every day up and down the country to neglected and abandoned horses.

"By May 2012, the number of horses in our care had leapt to 600.

"Fast-forward to today, and we’re caring for 927 horses - that’s three times the amount since the crisis hit, and we strongly fear that the impact will be even worse this time round.

“With such a huge number of horses in our care, and so many in private boarding, at great cost, we have already had to adapt how we try to help as many horses as we can.

"For example, several ‘herds’ of horses in need are being cared for in situ with our officers visiting regularly to feed and care for them, until we can find spaces in one of our centres for them, or funds to transport them to private boarding."

Among these was a dying foal who was discovered by walkers.

She had been abandoned on a footpath in Wakefield, thought to have been dragged off the back of a vehicle and left for dead.

The foal had wounds on her body and face which were infested with maggots, and she was very thin and malnourished.

The inspector was called by shocked dog walkers who found the suffering pony. He called a vet immediately, but she couldn’t be saved.

The current horse crisis is thought to have been sparked by continued overbreeding, coupled with falling demand for some types of horses, which left a surplus of unwanted animals, sometimes sick or dying, leaving equine charities bursting at the seams with abandoned animals.

Threats of a financial recession this year has led to fears that irresponsible horse breeders will continue to breed their animals in a bid to turn a quick profit and that existing horse owners will struggle financially to keep their animals and cover vet bills.

This may lead to animals suffering, and some may even resort to abandoning their animals out of desperation.

Between March and May 2020, including during the lockdown period, the charity has received reports of 472 incidents relating to horses in the South-East alone, with high numbers of calls coming from north regional spots including West Yorkshire, Durham, South Yorkshire and North Yorkshire.

The RSPCA has taken in 82 horses during lockdown, bringing the total number of horses in the charity’s care to 927.

This figure is more than the charity can care for at its own centres, forcing the charity to pay for three quarters of horses to be housed at private boarding stables.

The charity spends approximately £5,200 per year for the care of each horse taken in - over £4.8 million each year.

The RSPCA has been working alongside the Blue Cross, Bransby Horses, British Horse Society, Redwings, The Donkey Sanctuary and World Horse Welfare, in a bid to tackle this national crisis.

Many of these charities have seen their income plummet while still continuing to look after the horses in their care.

Equine organisations have also been hit by the difficulty of rehoming under the present restrictions.

Rehoming restarted in mid April but horses represent one of the biggest challenges of all rescued animals to rehome, because of the difficulty of doing so whilst respecting social distancing, and while equine centres remain closed to the public.

Despite these difficulties, the RSPCA has managed to rehome 21 horses in the ten weeks since lockdown, compared to 56 in January and February.

Ms McNeil added: “The public’s help is absolutely vital to keep the RSPCA afloat during this extremely difficult time.

"We can’t stress how much we need loving homes for our horses and ponies, and we are urging those with experience of horses to please consider rehoming one of our wonderful rescue horses.

"Last year (2019), we rehomed 242 horses and ponies to loving new homes, with many going on to become superb children’s riding ponies, happy hacking horses, fantastic project youngsters, and wonderful retired companions.”

One pony rescued in 2017 by the charity from West Yorkshire has found a new life with 13-year-old Pippa Atherton from County Durham, and her mum Jill.

The youngster said: “He is the most talented pony I have ever sat on, he’s incredibly special and has come on so much since we adopted him.

"I’m so excited for what the future holds for us.”

Since being adopted last spring from RSPCA Felledge Equine Centre in Chester-le-Street, the pony and his rider have been learning to show jump and have had several successes at local shows, including leading a team to third place in a local show jumping competition.

He joins the family’s eight other rescue ponies at the stable yard in Waskerley, three of which are also RSPCA rescue horses.

To help by making a donation, visit rspca.org.uk/covid