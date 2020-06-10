A COUNTY Durham man is due to appear in court after £18,000 worth of bricks were stolen from a building site in South Tyneside.

Police were alerted to the theft on January 25 when it was reported offenders had approached the boundary fence of a site on Adair Way, Hebburn, with a low loader and forklift truck.

They then helped themselves to the recently-delivered items, before making off from the scene.

An investigation was launched into the incident and a man in his 40s from the Barnard Castle area has been issued with a summons to appear before magistrates on a date to be confirmed.

Detective Sergeant Cheryl Bainbridge, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a brazen theft that happened in broad daylight on a building site in Hebburn earlier this year.

“The bricks stolen have an estimated value of about £18,000 and we believe there to have been a high-level of planning and sophistication to this theft.

“A team of officers have been carrying out a range of enquiries since the incident and we have now served one man with a summons to appear before magistrates.

“We take crimes of this nature incredibly seriously and I hope business owners take comfort in the fact that we will use all resources at our disposal to ensure opportunistic thieves are identified, charged and put before the courts.

“We would like to thank businesses for their ongoing support and would encourage anybody who sees anything suspicious to get in touch with us.”

If with information should contact Northumbria Police on 101 or use the Tell Us Something page of their website.