A MAN who broke into a fish and chip shop before later assaulting a bus driver and damaging the vehicle has been jailed for those and other offences.

Carl Mackinlay, 25, was given a total two-year prison sentence at Newcastle Crown Court, sitting in Durham, for three sets of cases committed between October last year and this February.

He appeared via video link from Durham Prison having admitted burglary, common assault and criminal damage before magistrates, in March.

Those pleas related to a break in at The Chef’s Chippy, in Bishop Auckland, after midnight on November 3, when he tried to remove the till drawer and caused other damage to the property.

He later forced opened the doors of a Go North East bus at traffic lights and assaulted the driver, who, fearing serious injury, pressed his panic button, causing Mackinlay to flee.

Mackinlay, of Co-operative Street, Shildon, also struck the bus windscreen, damaging a wiper blade in the process.

In another incident four days earlier, Mackinlay assaulted a police officer, in escaping from lawful detention in Dalton Crescent, Shildon.

He admitted escaping from custody and assaulting an emergency worker.

Those offences put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence imposed for aggravated burglary at Teesside Crown Crown, in January 2018.

Mackinlay, also admitted breaching a non-molestation order, imposed in October 2019, by entering the home of a former partner on February 15 this year, having sent her a message, causing “distress and anxiety”.