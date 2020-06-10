A SEX offender who failed to show a visiting police supervising officer all his devices capable of accessing the internet, as required, is back behind bars.

Jonathan Race, 25, has served two previous custodial sentences over on and offline relationships he developed with underage girls, when aged 19 and 20.

As part of the sentences imposed at Durham Crown Court he was made subject to restrictions over his online activities by way of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO), since replaced with an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

The terms of the orders include a prohibition on Race having unsupervised contact with girls aged under 16, while he is expected to reveal on police request any electronic device in his possession which is capable of accessing the internet.

But Race was back at the court, sitting temporarily in Newcastle, following his arrest last month for failing to comply with the terms of those orders.

He admitted two counts of breaching the SHPO by failing to produce an internet accessible device for police inspection, when required to do so, between November 11, 2018, and May 6.

Race also admitted a single charge of making indecent photos of a child, relating to category C images downloaded onto one of the devices, between December and February.

Judge Ray Singh imposed a 16-month prison sentence and made Race subject to registration as a sex offender for a further ten years, while also ordering forfeiture and destruction of the mobile phone on which the offending images were found.