A LARGE amount of drugs were stolen during a burglary at a veterinay practice.

Durham Police has launched an investigation after suspects broke into Sore Paws Vets on Cobblers Hall, in Newton Aycliffe, sometime on the morming of Sunday, June 7.

It is believed the front door was smashed allowing the suspects to remove a large amount of drugs including Phenobarbital - a barbiturate which can be fatal if used incorrectly.

Officers are now keen for anyone that comes into contact with the drugs to hand them in immediately at their local police station.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call PC Mackintosh at Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference number CRI00271396.