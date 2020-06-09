AN intruder forced his way into a flat and carried out an unprovoked attack with an umbrella on a man who he had been drinking with earlier that morning.

Rhys David Hunter had been celebrating his 24th birthday with a friend at the home of a couple in Barnard Castle, on Friday May 8.

Durham Crown Court was told he and the other man had both been drinking at the premises, in Zetland Road, into the early hours of May 9.

Joanne Kidd, prosecuting, said both returned at about 6.30am, and Hunter was still heavily intoxicated.

They repeatedly banged on the door but received no response, so Hunter smashed door panels, enabling them to gain access to the passage way of the flat.

Hunter picked up an umbrella approaching the couple, striking it against the man’s head.

Miss Kidd said the victim’s partner dialled 999 to report the attack.

Her boyfriend was taken to hospital suffering a 7cm laceration to the side of the head, and a scan confirmed he suffered a skull fracture, plus a small brain bleed.

Miss Kidd said he was detained in hospital for two days for observation and required heavy medication to quell the pain to his head.

In a victim statement he said he suffered anxiety after the incident fearing a repeat of the attack by someone forcing their way into his flat.

Miss Kidd said his girlfriend said it exacerbated mental health issues from which she suffered.

Hunter, of Martindale Road, Darlington, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm and using violence to force entry to premises.

The court heard he has past offences for violence for which he has previously served sentences in custody.

Nicholas Askins said in mitigation that it was a “single-blow” attack for which Hunter was remorseful, having written a letter of apology to the injured man.

Although the victim did not know which of the pair carried out the attack, or know the defendant’s surname, Hunter accepted responsibility, for which he, “felt awful”.

Mr Askins added that while in custody Hunter has sought help from the drugs and alcohol advisory team, which he has not done previously.

Judge James Adkin imposed a 22-month prison sentence, and made a restraining order prohibiting Hunter from trying to contact or approach either the victim or his girlfriend for seven years.