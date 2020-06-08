THREE mobility bikes which are used by disabled people have been stolen from a leisure centre lock-up.
The break-in happened between 4pm on Thursday, May 28 and 8am on Friday, May 29 at Sunnydale Leisure Centre, Shildon.
The bikes were stolen from a container on the site.
Police said two of the bikes have now been recovered but officers remain keen to have the missing one, which was being used by local residents with disabilities, returned.
Anyone with information is asked to call PC Johnson at Durham police on 101 quoting reference number 91 of May 29.