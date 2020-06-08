A SHEEP died after it was mauled by a dog in the parkland near Auckland Castle at the weekend.
A spokesperson for The Auckland Project charity which runs the 900-year-old castle, in Bishop Auckland, said: "We would like to remind all visitors to the Deer Park that dogs should be kept on a lead, as there are sheep and lambs grazing within the park.
"Over the weekend, a sheep was mauled by a dog and had to be put to sleep.
"While dog walkers are welcome, we ask everyone to follow instructions on the signage in the park and use it in a respectful way, so it remains a place that the whole community can enjoy."
The 150-acre Auckland Park was created by the Prince Bishops more than 800 years ago as their own private hunting ground and its woodland paths and deer house remain popular walking spots.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment