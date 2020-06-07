The Northern Echo reader Stephen Coupland took these great photographs of the old Packhorse bridge at Grassholme Reservoir, near Middleton-in-Teesdale, County Durham, on Friday.
Northumbrian Water has reduced the level of the reservoir for maintenance on the dam, which led to the old packhorse bridge being revealed.
Grassholme reservoir was built in the early years of the last century. There was a mill close to this point, which was drowned following the construction of Grassholme dam.
The reservoir supplies water for Teesdale and Teesside.