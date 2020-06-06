A PRIEST who was suspended from a North-East church last year has appeared in court charged with raping a woman 34 years ago.
John Anthony Clohosey, 71, is accused of carrying out the attack on or about January 1, 1986, in Gateshead.
Rev Clohosey was suspended from duties of Our Lady Immaculate and St Cuthbert’s RC Church, in Crook, County Durham, late last year.
Parishioners had been told the news in a special service by the Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle, but were not told the reasons.
The Diocese said it was cooperating with Northumbria Police to assist with their investigation.
Grey-haired Rev Clohosey, whose address was given St Mary’s Priory, King Street, Muston, near Filey, North Yorkshire,appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court for the near 10-minute hearing yesterday.
The court was told the alleged offence was so serious it can only be heard at crown court.
Rev Clohosey, who was wearing a face mask and dark blue jacket and blue jeans, was bailed to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, July 3, on condition he resides at his home address.
Comments are closed on this article.