A SCHOOLBOY has been clocking up the food miles with a lockdown limber to mark his birthday.

Barnard Castle School student George Goad decided to walk a mile for every one of his years as he celebrated his 12th birthday in charitable fashion.

The year seven pupil was unable to complete the virtual half marathon outdoors because of lockdown restrictions, so instead headed for the basement of his family home in Richmond, which has been converted into a gym, and jumped on the treadmill.

The youngster also live-streamed the event to ensure family and friends could support him during his venture.

His marathon effort raised a total of £623, which he has donated to two food banks at a time when their services have never been in such high demand.

The money has already been spent on provisions for StoreHouse, a food bank in Richmond run by the Influence Church, and the Trussell Trust, which operates on Teesside, where many of his relations live.

He said: “My target was £100 but I managed to hit that even before I had done the walk. I was shocked how much money was raised.

"I’d wanted to do something for charity and originally planned to share the walking with my mum. Then I decided to do the entire 12 miles myself.”

To help pass the time George also watched films and cartoons on his iPad during the four hour trek.

“My legs were a bit tired and my feet ached a bit but I was surprised it wasn’t more difficult,” the youngster said.

“I did feel proud of myself and very happy when I thought about how many people I will have helped feed.

“I’m already thinking about 13 miles next year for my 13th birthday but hopefully I’ll be able to do this outdoors.”

Barnard Castle School headmaster Tony Jackson said: “We focus heavily on the importance of altruism and selflessness and this is a great example.

"George will be able to look back on his time during lockdown with a sense of pride and achievement at what he has accomplished and the number of people he has helped, and we are very proud of him.”