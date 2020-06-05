DOUBLE yellow lines have been painted near a popular beauty spot following heavy traffic congestion.

Crowds flocked to High Force, in Teesdale, recently causing traffic chaos.

Now Durham County Council has put markings from Bowlees visitor centre to join with the existing restrictions near the waterfall.

Dave Wafer, the council’s traffic manager, said: “Following the recent significant increase in visitors to the area and safety concerns regarding parking, the lines are being introduced alongside an 18-month temporary Traffic Regulation Order which will be reviewed in due course. While we would normally consult the local community before introducing such restrictions we considered that the safety issues required more immediate action in the current climate.”