DRIVERS will be able to keep parking for free in County Durham until later this month at least.

But Durham County Council will review the policy, which was introduced to aid key workers during the coronavirus lockdown, when non-essential businesses start to reopen.

Current government plans are for more retailers to start trading again from June 15, with new rules on hygiene and social distancing in place.

According to the county council, fees at council-run parking facilities will be reactivated ‘when it is considered necessary to make sure that spaces are available for people wanting to visit retailers’.

This does not apply to private car parks, such as Durham City’s Prince Bishops or Walkergate car parks.

NHS staff at the University Hospital of North Durham are still able to park for free at Durham County Hall’s car park, just a few hundred yards from the hospital site.

News on the possible reintroduction of parking fees comes as the county council confirmed New Elvet Bridge, in Durham City, is expected to be closed to traffic for more than a year for ‘major repairs’.

And it prompted concerns from Liberal Democrat opposition county councillor Mark Wilkes, who said it was ‘unacceptable’ charging could be restarted for drivers as city businesses were braced for a ‘sledgehammer blow’ from the bridge closure, on top of Covid-19 related pressures.

“Businesses have been crucified by the crisis,” he added.

“Public transport is under capacity due to distancing, so many workers including key workers have little choice but to use their cars.

“We also need to look at how we can rapidly improve cycle and pedestrian routes with the funding being allocated from the government and also from within the council’s own funds.”

Old Elvet Bridge was built in 1975 as part of the Durham City Relief Road project and carries 17,000 vehicles a day, on average.

The repairs, which has been called ‘crucial for the long-term future of the bridge’, are expected to cost £7.5 million.

The Department for Transport has put more than £4.2 million towards the scheme, with the county council contributing the rest.

Work is due to start on July 20 and take up to 14 months.